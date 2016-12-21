Barbecue restaurant, cigar lounge Siris coming to Ann Arbor in 2017

It won't happen overnight, but the owners of a long-awaited restaurant and cigar lounge say it's on track to open in early 2017 after some extensive renovation and upgrades. Siris is planned as a barbecue restaurant, craft beer bar and cigar lounge at 207 N. Main St. The business is owned by the Kouza family, which says the business is likely to open in February or so.

