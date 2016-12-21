Ann Arbor City Council approves $100k for attorney fees in 1,4 Dioxane lawsuit
The Ann Arbor City Council has approved spending an additional $100,000 for attorneys fees in the state of Michigan's lawsuit against Gelman Sciences. The city has hired attorneys from Bodman PLC to help negotiate a settlement with the group, which is responsible for polluting Ann Arbor's groundwater with the hazardous chemical 1,4 Dioxane.
