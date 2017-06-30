'Y'all Sent Me to Washington at an Interesting Time'

ANGOLA, Ind.-The congressman and I were sitting in the back of a car somewhere between Auburn and Fort Wayne, Indiana, when I turned and asked him the day's most pressing political question: What did he think of "covfefe"? "I-I haven't had time to think about it," said Banks, who had spent the day so far doing normal congressman things: touring local businesses, checking in with local leaders, speaking at the Rotary Club. Notably, none of his constituents had yet brought up the president's inscrutable midnight keystrokes.

