Town of Clear Lake, Appellant-Plaintiff, v. Hoagland Family Limited Partnership, Appellee-Defendant
TOWN OF CLEAR LAKEJeffrey P. Smith, David K. Hawk, Hawk, Haynie, Kammeyer & Smith, LLP, Fort Wayne, Indiana ATTORNEYS FOR AMICI CURIAE - ASSOCIATION OF CITIES AND TOWNS AND THE INDIANA MUNICIPAL LAWYERS ASSOCIATION Nicholas K. Kile, Mark J. Crandley, Barnes & Thornburg LLP, Indianapolis, Indiana ATTORNEY FOR APPELLEE Jonathan O. Cress, Cress Law Group P.C., Angola, Indiana, Diana C. Bauer, Bauer Legal LLC, Fort Wayne, Indiana [1] The Town of Clear Lake appeals the judgment of the trial court, which granted summary judgment to Hoagland Family Limited Partnership and denied the Town's motion for partial summary judgment.
