Police: Angola man arrested for nearly hitting juvenile with vehicle

An Angola man was arrested Saturday afternoon for nearly striking a juvenile with his car, according to the Steuben County Sheriff's Department. According to investigators, police received a call around 4 p.m. on Apr. 15 to 755 Lane 100 Lake Charles East after someone reported a child was nearly hit by a vehicle.

