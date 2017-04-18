Metz reunion planned
The annual Metz schoolhouse reunion will be held at Pleasant View Church of Christ, 200 Fox Lake Road, on Saturday, May 6, at 12:30 p.m. The reunion is held annually, a celebration for those who attended the institution, which closed almost 60 years ago when Indiana consolidated schools.
