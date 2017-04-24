Indivisible plans town hall, with or ...

Indivisible plans town hall, with or without congressman

Indivisible Indiana Third Congressional District has invited Rep. Jim Banks, R-3rd, to a town hall meeting in Angola on May 13. It appears that Banks' attendance is optional at the forum, which will be from 10:30 a.m. to noon at the Steuben County Community Center.

