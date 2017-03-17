Steuben County jury delivers guilty v...

Steuben County jury delivers guilty verdict in rape, criminal confinement case

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 17 Read more: WANE-TV Fort Wayne

ANGOLA, Ind. A Steuben County jury deliberated for about 45 minutes before issuing a guilty verdict Thursday in a rape and criminal confinement trial involving a woman who the defendant had met at work.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WANE-TV Fort Wayne.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Angola Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Crystal Littlefield (Jun '16) Mar '17 jenny 8
Greg teeters motorcycle club angola Mar '17 mad dog 1
sex offender (Mar '08) Mar '17 mike ex 13
Avoid the Angola ATA supposed martial arts school (Aug '10) Jan '17 sissy girl 8
do you grow marijuana? if so whats your address? Jan '17 Uranus prober 1
Fremont Restaurant (Aug '07) Dec '16 in theknow 4
News Angola: Higher Education in Angola Is Not in Sa... Oct '16 Not so much 1
See all Angola Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Angola Forum Now

Angola Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Angola Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iraq
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Angola, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,073 • Total comments across all topics: 280,227,153

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC