Police: Man fires shotgun at vehicle during pursuit

A man was arrested after allegedly firing a shotgun at a vehicle he began pursuing after an argument that occurred early Thursday morning, Steuben County police said. Police responded to the area of CR 20 N near CR 100 E in Steuben County's rural Pleasant Township at 2:30 a.m. Thursday on report of a person who was shot at while driving.

