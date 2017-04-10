Holman honored for ag education efforts
Colleen Holman of Angola was among 10 classroom volunteers from across Indiana honored by Indiana Farm Bureau for exemplary efforts to educate Indiana youth about agriculture.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KPC Media Group, Inc..
Comments
Add your comments below
Angola Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Crystal Littlefield (Jun '16)
|Mar '17
|jenny
|8
|Greg teeters motorcycle club angola
|Mar '17
|mad dog
|1
|sex offender (Mar '08)
|Mar '17
|mike ex
|13
|Avoid the Angola ATA supposed martial arts school (Aug '10)
|Jan '17
|sissy girl
|8
|do you grow marijuana? if so whats your address?
|Jan '17
|Uranus prober
|1
|Fremont Restaurant (Aug '07)
|Dec '16
|in theknow
|4
|Angola: Higher Education in Angola Is Not in Sa...
|Oct '16
|Not so much
|1
Find what you want!
Search Angola Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC