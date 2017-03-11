Driver charged for aiding in vehicle pursuit, shooting

Steuben County Sherrif's detectives charged a man said to be the driver in a Thursday morning incident involving a shotgun that was fired at another vehicle during a pursuit, the Steuben County Sherrif's Department said. Police responded to the area of CR 20 N near CR 100 E in Steuben County's rural Pleasant Township at 2:30 a.m. Thursday on report of a person who was shot at while driving.

