Driver charged for aiding in vehicle ...

Driver charged for aiding in vehicle pursuit, shooting

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Mar 11 Read more: WANE-TV Fort Wayne

Steuben County Sherrif's detectives charged a man said to be the driver in a Thursday morning incident involving a shotgun that was fired at another vehicle during a pursuit, the Steuben County Sherrif's Department said. Police responded to the area of CR 20 N near CR 100 E in Steuben County's rural Pleasant Township at 2:30 a.m. Thursday on report of a person who was shot at while driving.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WANE-TV Fort Wayne.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Angola Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Crystal Littlefield (Jun '16) Mar 11 jenny 8
Greg teeters motorcycle club angola Mar 11 mad dog 1
sex offender (Mar '08) Mar 11 mike ex 13
Avoid the Angola ATA supposed martial arts school (Aug '10) Jan '17 sissy girl 8
do you grow marijuana? if so whats your address? Jan '17 Uranus prober 1
Fremont Restaurant (Aug '07) Dec '16 in theknow 4
News Angola: Higher Education in Angola Is Not in Sa... Oct '16 Not so much 1
See all Angola Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Angola Forum Now

Angola Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Angola Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Syria
  1. Ireland
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
 

Angola, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,142 • Total comments across all topics: 279,581,922

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC