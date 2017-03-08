New arrivals
Ellie Jean Morrell was born Feb. 7, 2017 at Cameron Memorial Community Hospital, Angola, to Dianna Kay Foulk and Dwayne Stephen Morrell of Angola, weighing 7 pounds, 10 ounces.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KPC Media Group, Inc..
Comments
Add your comments below
Angola Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Crystal Littlefield (Jun '16)
|9 hr
|jenny
|8
|Greg teeters motorcycle club angola
|9 hr
|mad dog
|1
|sex offender (Mar '08)
|9 hr
|mike ex
|13
|Avoid the Angola ATA supposed martial arts school (Aug '10)
|Jan '17
|sissy girl
|8
|do you grow marijuana? if so whats your address?
|Jan '17
|Uranus prober
|1
|Fremont Restaurant (Aug '07)
|Dec '16
|in theknow
|4
|Angola: Higher Education in Angola Is Not in Sa...
|Oct '16
|Not so much
|1
Find what you want!
Search Angola Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC