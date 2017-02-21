St. Joseph plans open house Sunday
The day will begin with a 10:30 a.m. Mass at St. Joseph Catholic Church. The school doors will be open from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. St. Joseph School offers classes for preschool through grade six, serving students in Garrett, Auburn, Angola and Waterloo with bus transportation.
