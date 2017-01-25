Photo of Aaron Robert Loffer provided by the Steuben County Sheriff's Department
ANGOLA, Ind. A man considered to be 'armed and dangerous' by police has been captured after eluding authorities for several days.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WANE-TV Fort Wayne.
Comments
Add your comments below
Angola Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Avoid the Angola ATA supposed martial arts school (Aug '10)
|Jan 26
|sissy girl
|8
|do you grow marijuana? if so whats your address?
|Jan '17
|Uranus prober
|1
|sex offender (Mar '08)
|Dec '16
|frank
|12
|Crystal Littlefield (Jun '16)
|Dec '16
|in theknow
|7
|Fremont Restaurant (Aug '07)
|Dec '16
|in theknow
|4
|Angola: Higher Education in Angola Is Not in Sa...
|Oct '16
|Not so much
|1
|Anchor Realty and Jeff Smith
|Oct '16
|guy1
|1
Find what you want!
Search Angola Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC