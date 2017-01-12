Parents of crash victim make concerns public
A house on East Maumee Street is a bold reminder of a young lady lost in a crash a week before Thanksgiving on Interstate 69. Alyssa Bizefski, 22, of Auburn, graduated from Prairie Heights High School in 2012, and was putting herself through college by enrolling in the National Guard as a teenager.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KPC Media Group, Inc..
Add your comments below
Angola Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Avoid the Angola ATA supposed martial arts school (Aug '10)
|Jan 9
|Very Disappointed
|7
|do you grow marijuana? if so whats your address?
|Jan 9
|Uranus prober
|1
|sex offender (Mar '08)
|Dec '16
|frank
|12
|Crystal Littlefield (Jun '16)
|Dec '16
|in theknow
|7
|Fremont Restaurant (Aug '07)
|Dec '16
|in theknow
|4
|Angola: Higher Education in Angola Is Not in Sa...
|Oct '16
|Not so much
|1
|Anchor Realty and Jeff Smith
|Oct '16
|guy1
|1
Find what you want!
Search Angola Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC