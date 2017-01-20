Michael Brubaker Releases the Land of More and More
"The Land of More and More": a brilliant story for children and adults alike that brings attention to the issue of world hunger, and shares the simple and achievable answer. "The Land of More and More" is the creation of published author, Michael Brubaker, devoted husband and member of the Fairview Missionary Church in Angola, Indiana where he works with the children's ministry department.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Angola Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Avoid the Angola ATA supposed martial arts school (Aug '10)
|Jan 9
|Very Disappointed
|7
|do you grow marijuana? if so whats your address?
|Jan 9
|Uranus prober
|1
|sex offender (Mar '08)
|Dec '16
|frank
|12
|Crystal Littlefield (Jun '16)
|Dec '16
|in theknow
|7
|Fremont Restaurant (Aug '07)
|Dec '16
|in theknow
|4
|Angola: Higher Education in Angola Is Not in Sa...
|Oct '16
|Not so much
|1
|Anchor Realty and Jeff Smith
|Oct '16
|guy1
|1
Find what you want!
Search Angola Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC