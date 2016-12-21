Week in Review Dec. 11-17, 2016

Week in Review Dec. 11-17, 2016

Saturday Dec 17

The Northern Indiana Lakes Country Enterprise Center in Angola was awarded $323,000 in funding Tuesday by the Northeast Indiana Regional Development Authority, which also heard a LaGrange County request for more than $3.8 million to help with construction of the new Michiana Event Center in Shipshewana.

Read more at KPC Media Group, Inc..

Angola, IN

