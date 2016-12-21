Police say loaded gun brought to game
A Fremont, Indiana man was arrested Wednesday after he was accused by police of walking into a basketball game last Saturday night while he was in possession of a holstered and loaded handgun. 22-year-old Joshua Needham is facing a level 6 felony charge of possession of a firearm on school property.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHTC.
Comments
Add your comments below
Angola Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|sex offender (Mar '08)
|Dec 14
|frank
|12
|Crystal Littlefield (Jun '16)
|Dec 14
|in theknow
|7
|Fremont Restaurant (Aug '07)
|Dec 14
|in theknow
|4
|Angola: Higher Education in Angola Is Not in Sa...
|Oct '16
|Not so much
|1
|Anchor Realty and Jeff Smith
|Oct '16
|guy1
|1
|Bystanders pull man from burning car
|Sep '16
|melissa oakley
|1
|45-year-old Waterloo man arrested on child mole... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|BETTER_THAN_YOU
|1
Find what you want!
Search Angola Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC