Police say loaded gun brought to game Thursday, December 22

A Fremont, Indiana man was arrested Wednesday after he was accused by police of walking into a basketball game last Saturday night while he was in possession of a holstered and loaded handgun. 22-year-old Joshua Needham is facing a level 6 felony charge of possession of a firearm on school property.

