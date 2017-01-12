Man who stabbed fiance, killed her br...

Man who stabbed fiance, killed her brother pleads guilty

Thursday Dec 22 Read more: WANE-TV Fort Wayne

ANGOLA, Ind. An Angola man who prosecutors said stabbed his fiancee and killed her brother in an early April altercation has pleaded guilty to reduced charges.

Angola, IN

