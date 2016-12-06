Kenneth T. Schmitt
Kenneth T. Schmitt, 76 of New Castle, passed away on Saturday, December 3, 2016, at Hancock Regional Hospital in Greenfield. He was born on January 9, 1940, in Posey County, Ind., to the late Joseph and Geneva Schmitt.
