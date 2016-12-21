Development authority OKs grant for 3 projects
The approved grants will fund portions of the South Adams Trails project, the Enterprise Center in Steuben County and the United Brethren Block in Huntington County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Angola Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|sex offender (Mar '08)
|Dec 14
|frank
|12
|Crystal Littlefield (Jun '16)
|Dec 14
|in theknow
|7
|Fremont Restaurant (Aug '07)
|Dec 14
|in theknow
|4
|Angola: Higher Education in Angola Is Not in Sa...
|Oct '16
|Not so much
|1
|Anchor Realty and Jeff Smith
|Oct '16
|guy1
|1
|Bystanders pull man from burning car
|Sep '16
|melissa oakley
|1
|45-year-old Waterloo man arrested on child mole... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|BETTER_THAN_YOU
|1
Find what you want!
Search Angola Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC