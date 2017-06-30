Governor applauds lawmakers' intentio...

Governor applauds lawmakers' intentions for special session

Wednesday

Gov. Greg Abbott, in the last 10 days of June, posted news releases pointing out specific lawmakers and their plans to file bills that fulfill his expectations for the 30-day special session, which he called to begin July 18. Abbott said lawmakers first must pass a "sunset bill" to extend the life of the Texas Medical Board and then tackle a ... (more)

