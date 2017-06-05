Angleton man pleads guilty in child porn case
An Angleton man is facing 50 years in federal prison and a $250,000 fine after pleading guilty in a child pornography case, the U.S. Attorney's Office in Houston said Wednesday. John Kevin Waldrip , 44, came to the attention of investigators last year after a computer in his home was found to be part of a plan to trade child pornography videos over the internet.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chron.
Add your comments below
Angleton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Arrest report
|Jun 3
|Mom
|7
|Moving to Lake Jackson
|May 18
|New
|1
|Judge Hufstetler a disgrace to Brazoria County? (Jul '14)
|May 10
|Danbury Mother
|13
|Which city harbors racism? (Apr '08)
|Apr '17
|TexanAmerican
|14
|Lake Jackson Music Thread (Apr '15)
|Apr '17
|Musikologist
|3
|Shania clute mcdonalds
|Mar '17
|Standing with you
|2
|Old lady delivering legal
|Feb '17
|Fed up with the d...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Angleton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC