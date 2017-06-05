Angleton man pleads guilty in child porn case

An Angleton man is facing 50 years in federal prison and a $250,000 fine after pleading guilty in a child pornography case, the U.S. Attorney's Office in Houston said Wednesday. John Kevin Waldrip , 44, came to the attention of investigators last year after a computer in his home was found to be part of a plan to trade child pornography videos over the internet.

