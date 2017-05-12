Voter approval provisions stripped fr...

Voter approval provisions stripped from controversial property tax bill

Friday May 12

The most controversial provisions of the Senate's property tax bill - the thresholds for when cities and counties must get voter approval for their tax rates - was stripped from the legislation Friday. But that doesn't necessarily mean those triggers will stay out.

