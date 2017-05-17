Lawmakers weighing abandoned boat, feral hog bills as session winds down
The Texas Legislature is poised to approve a bill streamlining legal procedures used by the General Land Office's program for removing abandoned vessels fouling state waters. The Texas Legislature is poised to approve a bill streamlining legal procedures used by the General Land Office's program for removing abandoned vessels fouling state waters.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chron.
Add your comments below
Angleton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Judge Hufstetler a disgrace to Brazoria County? (Jul '14)
|May 10
|Danbury Mother
|13
|Which city harbors racism? (Apr '08)
|Apr 22
|TexanAmerican
|14
|Lake Jackson Music Thread (Apr '15)
|Apr '17
|Musikologist
|3
|Shania clute mcdonalds
|Mar '17
|Standing with you
|2
|Old lady delivering legal
|Feb '17
|Fed up with the d...
|1
|Snapchatme nude (Oct '14)
|Jan '17
|anonymous
|3
|Police on Bachelor Button St lake jackson
|Dec '16
|Paulla
|1
Find what you want!
Search Angleton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC