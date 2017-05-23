House delays vote on property tax reform bill Patrick called crucial
The specter of a special legislative session will linger into the weekend, after the House again delayed a vote on a controversial property tax bill that Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick says must pass by May 29. Patrick said this week that he wants to see movement on that bill and the "bathroom bill" before the Senate passes a crucial measure that would keep several state agencies from shutting down this summer.
Angleton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Moving to Lake Jackson
|May 18
|New
|1
|Judge Hufstetler a disgrace to Brazoria County? (Jul '14)
|May 10
|Danbury Mother
|13
|Which city harbors racism? (Apr '08)
|Apr '17
|TexanAmerican
|14
|Lake Jackson Music Thread (Apr '15)
|Apr '17
|Musikologist
|3
|Shania clute mcdonalds
|Mar '17
|Standing with you
|2
|Old lady delivering legal
|Feb '17
|Fed up with the d...
|1
|Snapchatme nude (Oct '14)
|Jan '17
|anonymous
|3
