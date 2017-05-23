House delays vote on property tax ref...

House delays vote on property tax reform bill Patrick called crucial

Friday May 19

The specter of a special legislative session will linger into the weekend, after the House again delayed a vote on a controversial property tax bill that Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick says must pass by May 29. Patrick said this week that he wants to see movement on that bill and the "bathroom bill" before the Senate passes a crucial measure that would keep several state agencies from shutting down this summer.

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Brazoria County was issued at May 23 at 1:13PM CDT

