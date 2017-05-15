Claas Expands Dealer Network in Texas

In a move to further bolster its sales and service support in Texas, Claas of America announced a partnership with Hlavinka Equipment Co. The Hlavinka dealership of Angleton, Texas, is now selling and offering services for the full Claas equipment lineup, including Lexion combines, Xerion tractors, Jaguar forage harvesters and balers and hay tools.

