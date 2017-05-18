Arrest report

Arrest report

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 18 Read more: The Countywide

Karly Ramsouer, 18, of George West, was arrested April 27 on a warrant charging her with possession of marijuana, less than two ounces. Bond was set at $1,000, and she was released April 28. Jay Amons Reagan, 17, of George West, was arrested April 27 on a charge of possession of marijuana, less than two ounces in a drug-free zone and on a warrant charging him with possession of marijuana, less than two ounces.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Countywide.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Angleton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Moving to Lake Jackson May 18 New 1
Judge Hufstetler a disgrace to Brazoria County? (Jul '14) May 10 Danbury Mother 13
Poll Which city harbors racism? (Apr '08) Apr 22 TexanAmerican 14
Lake Jackson Music Thread (Apr '15) Apr '17 Musikologist 3
Shania clute mcdonalds Mar '17 Standing with you 2
Old lady delivering legal Feb '17 Fed up with the d... 1
Snapchatme nude (Oct '14) Jan '17 anonymous 3
See all Angleton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Angleton Forum Now

Angleton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Angleton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Angleton, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,308 • Total comments across all topics: 281,158,545

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC