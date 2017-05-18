Arrest report

Karly Ramsouer, 18, of George West, was arrested April 27 on a warrant charging her with possession of marijuana, less than two ounces. Bond was set at $1,000, and she was released April 28. Jay Amons Reagan, 17, of George West, was arrested April 27 on a charge of possession of marijuana, less than two ounces in a drug-free zone and on a warrant charging him with possession of marijuana, less than two ounces.

