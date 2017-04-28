Texas franchise tax 'on path to elimination' after House vote
Texas' franchise tax is "on the path to elimination." That was how House Bill 28 sponsor Rep. Dennis Bonnen, R-Angleton, described it after Republicans turned back Democrats' protests Thursday night and voted 98-45 in favor of the bill.
