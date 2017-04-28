Texas franchise tax 'on path to elimi...

Texas franchise tax 'on path to elimination' after House vote

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Business Journal

Texas' franchise tax is "on the path to elimination." That was how House Bill 28 sponsor Rep. Dennis Bonnen, R-Angleton, described it after Republicans turned back Democrats' protests Thursday night and voted 98-45 in favor of the bill.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Angleton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Which city harbors racism? (Apr '08) Apr 22 TexanAmerican 14
Lake Jackson Music Thread (Apr '15) Apr 15 Musikologist 3
Shania clute mcdonalds Mar '17 Standing with you 2
Old lady delivering legal Feb '17 Fed up with the d... 1
Snapchatme nude (Oct '14) Jan '17 anonymous 3
Police on Bachelor Button St lake jackson Dec '16 Paulla 1
News Angleton ISD teacher drowns while fishing in Ch... Dec '16 dont matter 1
See all Angleton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Angleton Forum Now

Angleton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Angleton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Angleton, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,945 • Total comments across all topics: 280,634,451

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC