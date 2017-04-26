Teachers, advocates for poor rip bill...

Teachers, advocates for poor rip bills to slowly erase Texas 'margins' tax as misguided

Supporters of Texas' public schools and safety-net programs are raising alarms about bills that would phase out the business-franchise tax, probably over several years. While there would be no effect this session, the bills probably would force gradual elimination of the "margins tax," the state's third-largest source of tax money.

