Senate to consider bill about Veterans Affairs payments
The Texas House passed a bill preventing penalty against student veterans and their families for Veterans Affairs payments made past payment deadline. The appropriate Senate committee will consider House bill 846 next after 138 House members voted for the bill.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Shorthorn.
Comments
Add your comments below
Angleton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Which city harbors racism? (Apr '08)
|Apr 22
|TexanAmerican
|14
|Lake Jackson Music Thread (Apr '15)
|Apr 15
|Musikologist
|3
|Shania clute mcdonalds
|Mar '17
|Standing with you
|2
|Old lady delivering legal
|Feb '17
|Fed up with the d...
|1
|Snapchatme nude (Oct '14)
|Jan '17
|anonymous
|3
|Police on Bachelor Button St lake jackson
|Dec '16
|Paulla
|1
|Angleton ISD teacher drowns while fishing in Ch...
|Dec '16
|dont matter
|1
Find what you want!
Search Angleton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC