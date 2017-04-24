Senate to consider bill about Veteran...

Senate to consider bill about Veterans Affairs payments

Thursday Apr 13 Read more: The Shorthorn

The Texas House passed a bill preventing penalty against student veterans and their families for Veterans Affairs payments made past payment deadline. The appropriate Senate committee will consider House bill 846 next after 138 House members voted for the bill.

