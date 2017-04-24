Babies in Amber Alert found at Anglet...

Babies in Amber Alert found at Angleton home

Friday Apr 7

An Amber Alert has been issued for 6-month-old Daniel Smith and 17-month-old Dominic Smith out of Freeport, south of Houston. According to officials, the children were taken in a red 1997 Jeep Cherokee.

