And Governor Doug Ducey Announce Corporate Headquarters Relocation To Arizona
ANGLETON, Texas, April 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Benchmark Electronics and Arizona Governor Doug Ducey today announced a major economic development win for the state with the news that Benchmark Electronics, a global engineering, design, and integrated electronics manufacturing company will relocate its corporate headquarters from Angleton, Texas to Arizona.
