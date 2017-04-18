And Governor Doug Ducey Announce Corp...

And Governor Doug Ducey Announce Corporate Headquarters Relocation To Arizona

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: World News Report

ANGLETON, Texas, April 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Benchmark Electronics and Arizona Governor Doug Ducey today announced a major economic development win for the state with the news that Benchmark Electronics, a global engineering, design, and integrated electronics manufacturing company will relocate its corporate headquarters from Angleton, Texas to Arizona.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Angleton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lake Jackson Music Thread (Apr '15) Apr 15 Musikologist 3
Shania clute mcdonalds Mar '17 Standing with you 2
Old lady delivering legal Feb '17 Fed up with the d... 1
Snapchatme nude (Oct '14) Jan '17 anonymous 3
Police on Bachelor Button St lake jackson Dec '16 Paulla 1
News Angleton ISD teacher drowns while fishing in Ch... Dec '16 dont matter 1
Shady Company (Jun '09) Oct '16 closecall 18
See all Angleton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Angleton Forum Now

Angleton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Angleton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

Angleton, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,235 • Total comments across all topics: 280,402,849

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC