Amber alert canceled after infants found in Angleton trailer park

1 hr ago Read more: Chron

The children: 17-month-old Dominic Smith and 6-month-old Daniel Smith were found in a trailer park in Angleton Friday morning. Their mother, Ashley Smith, voluntarily handed the children over to the Freeport Police Department.

