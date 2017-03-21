UTMB family giving money to pay for new education center

The University of Texas Medical Branch faculty, staff and students have contributed more than $380,000 toward the new Health Education Center as part of the Innovations in Mind Faculty and Staff Campaign. The medical branch will break ground on the center next month, and when it opens in 2019, the 160,000-square-foot facility will feature a variety of simulated classroom spaces, giving it the look and the feel of a modern, state-of-the-art hospital.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Galveston County Daily News.