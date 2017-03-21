UTMB family giving money to pay for n...

UTMB family giving money to pay for new education center

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Mar 13 Read more: The Galveston County Daily News

The University of Texas Medical Branch faculty, staff and students have contributed more than $380,000 toward the new Health Education Center as part of the Innovations in Mind Faculty and Staff Campaign. The medical branch will break ground on the center next month, and when it opens in 2019, the 160,000-square-foot facility will feature a variety of simulated classroom spaces, giving it the look and the feel of a modern, state-of-the-art hospital.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Galveston County Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Angleton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Shania clute mcdonalds Mar 15 Standing with you 2
Old lady delivering legal Feb '17 Fed up with the d... 1
Snapchatme nude (Oct '14) Jan '17 anonymous 3
Police on Bachelor Button St lake jackson Dec '16 Paulla 1
News Angleton ISD teacher drowns while fishing in Ch... Dec '16 dont matter 1
Shady Company (Jun '09) Oct '16 closecall 18
News Police looking for man wanted for murder (Jul '12) Oct '16 Update 230
See all Angleton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Angleton Forum Now

Angleton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Angleton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iraq
 

Angleton, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,444 • Total comments across all topics: 279,714,859

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC