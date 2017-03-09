Texas lawmakers could exempt more items from sales tax, including internet service
The Texas House Ways & Means Committee began its work in earnest March 8, wading through its first dozen bills that would exempt or redirect franchise or sales taxes on items as diverse as internet service, locomotives and small business purchases.
