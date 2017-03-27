Senators grill one another in tense hearing on property tax bill
State Sen. Paul Bettencourt faced fierce bipartisan opposition from his finance committee colleagues Tuesday morning over his bill that aims to curb the growth in property tax bills for Texas property owners. The contentious bill would force local governments to hold elections if the amount of tax revenues they want to collect increase by a certain amount.
