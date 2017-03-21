Senate passes property tax bill state leaders love, local officials oppose
Senate Bill 2, which passed in an 18-12 vote, could require taxing entities to hold an election if the amount of operating and maintenance funds they plan to collect from property taxes is, in general, 5 percent more than what they took in the previous year. State Sen. Paul Bettencourt 's bill has split scores of Texas homeowners and the local officials that they elect.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texas Tribune.
Add your comments below
Angleton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Shania clute mcdonalds
|Mar 15
|Standing with you
|2
|Old lady delivering legal
|Feb '17
|Fed up with the d...
|1
|Snapchatme nude (Oct '14)
|Jan '17
|anonymous
|3
|Police on Bachelor Button St lake jackson
|Dec '16
|Paulla
|1
|Angleton ISD teacher drowns while fishing in Ch...
|Dec '16
|dont matter
|1
|Shady Company (Jun '09)
|Oct '16
|closecall
|18
|Police looking for man wanted for murder (Jul '12)
|Oct '16
|Update
|230
Find what you want!
Search Angleton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC