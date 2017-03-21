Senate passes property tax bill state...

Senate passes property tax bill state leaders love, local officials oppose

Texas Tribune

Senate Bill 2, which passed in an 18-12 vote, could require taxing entities to hold an election if the amount of operating and maintenance funds they plan to collect from property taxes is, in general, 5 percent more than what they took in the previous year. State Sen. Paul Bettencourt 's bill has split scores of Texas homeowners and the local officials that they elect.

