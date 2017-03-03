House proposal aims to limit increases in Texas property tax bills
Saying there needs to be more transparency in how property taxes are assessed in Texas, the head of the House Ways and Means Committee unveiled legislation Friday that would reduce the maximum increase allowed in House Bill 15 , dubbed the "Property Taxpayer Empowerment Act" and authored by state Rep. Dennis Bonnen , R-Angleton, would reduce the maximum increase in taxes for a property - from 8 percent to 4 percent. The legislation would also require local governments to annually publish a "No New Taxes Rate" - which is the rate that would raise the same amount of money as the previous year - and restrict debt service taxes to debt that has been approved by voters.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texas Tribune.
Add your comments below
Angleton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Old lady delivering legal
|Feb 13
|Fed up with the d...
|1
|Snapchatme nude (Oct '14)
|Jan '17
|anonymous
|3
|Police on Bachelor Button St lake jackson
|Dec '16
|Paulla
|1
|Angleton ISD teacher drowns while fishing in Ch...
|Dec '16
|dont matter
|1
|Shady Company (Jun '09)
|Oct '16
|closecall
|18
|Police looking for man wanted for murder (Jul '12)
|Oct '16
|Update
|230
|Lake Jackson Music Thread (Apr '15)
|Jul '16
|Musikologist
|2
Find what you want!
Search Angleton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC