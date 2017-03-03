House proposal aims to limit increases in Texas property tax bills

Saying there needs to be more transparency in how property taxes are assessed in Texas, the head of the House Ways and Means Committee unveiled legislation Friday that would reduce the maximum increase allowed in House Bill 15 , dubbed the "Property Taxpayer Empowerment Act" and authored by state Rep. Dennis Bonnen , R-Angleton, would reduce the maximum increase in taxes for a property - from 8 percent to 4 percent. The legislation would also require local governments to annually publish a "No New Taxes Rate" - which is the rate that would raise the same amount of money as the previous year - and restrict debt service taxes to debt that has been approved by voters.

