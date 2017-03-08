Analysis: The Texas Legislature giveth - and taketh away
State Rep. and Public Education Chairman Dan Huberty, R-Houston, speaks at a press conference unveiling the school finance bill on March 6, 2017. The Texas House now has a proposal to throttle local property tax increases, and like legislation proposed in the Senate, it would require local voters to approve property tax increases of four percent or more.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texas Tribune.
Add your comments below
Angleton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Old lady delivering legal
|Feb 13
|Fed up with the d...
|1
|Snapchatme nude (Oct '14)
|Jan '17
|anonymous
|3
|Police on Bachelor Button St lake jackson
|Dec '16
|Paulla
|1
|Angleton ISD teacher drowns while fishing in Ch...
|Dec '16
|dont matter
|1
|Shady Company (Jun '09)
|Oct '16
|closecall
|18
|Police looking for man wanted for murder (Jul '12)
|Oct '16
|Update
|230
|Lake Jackson Music Thread (Apr '15)
|Jul '16
|Musikologist
|2
Find what you want!
Search Angleton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC