West boys win; East sweeps 31 minutes ago Valentin Perez scored two...
Valentin Perez scored two goals as Victoria West defeated Calhoun 4-1 for its second District 27-5A win of the season on Tuesday at Memorial Stadium. Victoria East defeated Angleton 3-1 behind two goals by Rafael Ramirez and one by Gustavo Garza.
