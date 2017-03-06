Texas police say woman killed after firing at officers
Police in Southeast Texas say they shot a Lake Jackson woman on Feb. 25, 2017, after she led officers on a high speed chase, then fired off shots at them. The woman's name was not immediately released.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Angleton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Old lady delivering legal
|Feb 13
|Fed up with the d...
|1
|Snapchatme nude (Oct '14)
|Jan '17
|anonymous
|3
|Police on Bachelor Button St lake jackson
|Dec '16
|Paulla
|1
|Angleton ISD teacher drowns while fishing in Ch...
|Dec '16
|dont matter
|1
|Shady Company (Jun '09)
|Oct '16
|closecall
|18
|Police looking for man wanted for murder (Jul '12)
|Oct '16
|Update
|230
|Lake Jackson Music Thread (Apr '15)
|Jul '16
|Musikologist
|2
Find what you want!
Search Angleton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC