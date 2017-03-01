Garet Tomlinson Takes Four CMRA Race Victories At MSR Houston

Garet Tomlinson shined bright amid stiff competition, riding his Pirelli-shod, GMAN Racing-prepped, Yamaha YZF-R6 to four wins during the Central Motorcycle Roadracing Association's first round of Bridgestone/CMRA Championship sprints this past Sunday, February 19, on the 17-turn, 2.38 mile road course at MSR Houston, Angleton, Texas. Overnight condensation made for some slick spots in practice, and the day stayed cloudy and overcast with a stiff wind and temperatures in the mid-60's, but lap times were still good despite the conditions.

