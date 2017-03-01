Garet Tomlinson Takes Four CMRA Race ...

Garet Tomlinson Takes Four CMRA Race Victories At MSR Houston

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Feb 22 Read more: Roadracing World

Garet Tomlinson shined bright amid stiff competition, riding his Pirelli-shod, GMAN Racing-prepped, Yamaha YZF-R6 to four wins during the Central Motorcycle Roadracing Association's first round of Bridgestone/CMRA Championship sprints this past Sunday, February 19, on the 17-turn, 2.38 mile road course at MSR Houston, Angleton, Texas. Overnight condensation made for some slick spots in practice, and the day stayed cloudy and overcast with a stiff wind and temperatures in the mid-60's, but lap times were still good despite the conditions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Roadracing World.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Angleton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Old lady delivering legal Feb 13 Fed up with the d... 1
Snapchatme nude (Oct '14) Jan '17 anonymous 3
Police on Bachelor Button St lake jackson Dec '16 Paulla 1
News Angleton ISD teacher drowns while fishing in Ch... Dec '16 dont matter 1
Shady Company (Jun '09) Oct '16 closecall 18
News Police looking for man wanted for murder (Jul '12) Oct '16 Update 230
Lake Jackson Music Thread (Apr '15) Jul '16 Musikologist 2
See all Angleton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Angleton Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Brazoria County was issued at March 03 at 2:37PM CST

Angleton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Angleton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Space Station
 

Angleton, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,535 • Total comments across all topics: 279,286,992

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC