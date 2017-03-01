Garet Tomlinson Takes Four CMRA Race Victories At MSR Houston
Garet Tomlinson shined bright amid stiff competition, riding his Pirelli-shod, GMAN Racing-prepped, Yamaha YZF-R6 to four wins during the Central Motorcycle Roadracing Association's first round of Bridgestone/CMRA Championship sprints this past Sunday, February 19, on the 17-turn, 2.38 mile road course at MSR Houston, Angleton, Texas. Overnight condensation made for some slick spots in practice, and the day stayed cloudy and overcast with a stiff wind and temperatures in the mid-60's, but lap times were still good despite the conditions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Roadracing World.
Add your comments below
Angleton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Old lady delivering legal
|Feb 13
|Fed up with the d...
|1
|Snapchatme nude (Oct '14)
|Jan '17
|anonymous
|3
|Police on Bachelor Button St lake jackson
|Dec '16
|Paulla
|1
|Angleton ISD teacher drowns while fishing in Ch...
|Dec '16
|dont matter
|1
|Shady Company (Jun '09)
|Oct '16
|closecall
|18
|Police looking for man wanted for murder (Jul '12)
|Oct '16
|Update
|230
|Lake Jackson Music Thread (Apr '15)
|Jul '16
|Musikologist
|2
Find what you want!
Search Angleton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC