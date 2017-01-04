Texas police mistake rap video shoot ...

Texas police mistake rap video shoot for armed robbery in progress

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 4 Read more: UPI

A music video shoot in Texas came to a premature end when rappers dressed as bank robbers drew the attention of actual police. Angleton rappers Tru Keezy and Yung Groovey said they and members of their crew were filming scenes for a music video outside of a Lake Jackson credit union on New Year's Day when Lake Jackson police arrived on the scene with their guns drawn.

Start the conversation, or Read more at UPI.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Angleton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 3 hr Kimk69 1,005
Police on Bachelor Button St lake jackson Dec 22 Paulla 1
News Angleton ISD teacher drowns while fishing in Ch... Dec 12 dont matter 1
Shady Company (Jun '09) Oct '16 closecall 18
News Police looking for man wanted for murder (Jul '12) Oct '16 Update 230
Lake Jackson Music Thread (Apr '15) Jul '16 Musikologist 2
Crystal from chilis (May '16) Jul '16 boo 2
See all Angleton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Angleton Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Hard Freeze Warning for Brazoria County was issued at January 07 at 5:02AM CST

Angleton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Angleton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
 

Angleton, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,708 • Total comments across all topics: 277,680,284

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC