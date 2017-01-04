Texas police mistake rap video shoot for armed robbery in progress
A music video shoot in Texas came to a premature end when rappers dressed as bank robbers drew the attention of actual police. Angleton rappers Tru Keezy and Yung Groovey said they and members of their crew were filming scenes for a music video outside of a Lake Jackson credit union on New Year's Day when Lake Jackson police arrived on the scene with their guns drawn.
