Texas House GOP says it will bill Obama for border security GOP lawmakers unveil plan to present Obama with a $2.8B invoice. Check out this story on ElPasoTimes.com: http://www.elpasotimes.com/story/news/2017/01/11/tx-house-gop-again-dings-obama-border/96458018/ Texas Rep. Dennis Bonnen, R-Angleton, and other members of the House Republican Caucus Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at El Paso Times.