Love's opens travel center in Angleton
The 10,000-square-foot store, north of the city at Texas 288 and FM 523, features a Carl's Jr. restaurant, 12 fuel pumps, six diesel pumps, 83 parking spaces for trucks, five showers and other services. "With its proximity to the Gulf of Mexico, it's on the way to beach areas and the Brazoria National Wildlife Refuge, both of which attract travelers from the region," said Tom Love, founder and executive chairman of the national chain, in a statement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Angleton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|13 hr
|Many pharts
|1,106
|Snapchatme nude (Oct '14)
|Jan 12
|anonymous
|3
|Police on Bachelor Button St lake jackson
|Dec '16
|Paulla
|1
|Angleton ISD teacher drowns while fishing in Ch...
|Dec '16
|dont matter
|1
|Shady Company (Jun '09)
|Oct '16
|closecall
|18
|Police looking for man wanted for murder (Jul '12)
|Oct '16
|Update
|230
|Lake Jackson Music Thread (Apr '15)
|Jul '16
|Musikologist
|2
Find what you want!
Search Angleton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC