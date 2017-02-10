Love's opens travel center in Angleton

Monday Jan 16 Read more: Houston Chronicle

The 10,000-square-foot store, north of the city at Texas 288 and FM 523, features a Carl's Jr. restaurant, 12 fuel pumps, six diesel pumps, 83 parking spaces for trucks, five showers and other services. "With its proximity to the Gulf of Mexico, it's on the way to beach areas and the Brazoria National Wildlife Refuge, both of which attract travelers from the region," said Tom Love, founder and executive chairman of the national chain, in a statement.

Angleton, TX

