Lawmaker wants Trump to secure border...

Lawmaker wants Trump to secure border, with or without wall

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 11 Read more: Valley Morning Star

A top Republican in the Texas Legislature says he wants the Trump administration to keep its promise to secure the U.S.-Mexico border and doesn't care if that means "a wall figuratively, or literally."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley Morning Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Angleton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Jan 29 ShellPhartz 1,082
Snapchatme nude (Oct '14) Jan 12 anonymous 3
Police on Bachelor Button St lake jackson Dec '16 Paulla 1
News Angleton ISD teacher drowns while fishing in Ch... Dec '16 dont matter 1
Shady Company (Jun '09) Oct '16 closecall 18
News Police looking for man wanted for murder (Jul '12) Oct '16 Update 230
Lake Jackson Music Thread (Apr '15) Jul '16 Musikologist 2
See all Angleton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Angleton Forum Now

Angleton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Angleton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Mexico
 

Angleton, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,058 • Total comments across all topics: 278,475,851

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC