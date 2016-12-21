Texas 288 in Angleton reopened after ...

Texas 288 in Angleton reopened after crash blocked highway

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 19 Read more: Chron

The wreck happened about 5:40 a.m. on southbound Texas 288 near County Road 290 in Angleton, according to Houston TranStar. Click below for the top news from around the Houston area and beyond.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chron.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Angleton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Police on Bachelor Button St lake jackson 5 hr Paulla 1
News Angleton ISD teacher drowns while fishing in Ch... Dec 12 dont matter 1
Shady Company (Jun '09) Oct '16 closecall 18
News Police looking for man wanted for murder (Jul '12) Oct '16 Update 230
Lake Jackson Music Thread (Apr '15) Jul '16 Musikologist 2
Crystal from chilis (May '16) Jul '16 boo 2
News 2 arrests in deadly Clute shooting (Apr '10) Jul '16 Anonymous 13
See all Angleton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Angleton Forum Now

Angleton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Angleton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
 

Angleton, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,711 • Total comments across all topics: 277,253,233

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC