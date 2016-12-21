Angleton ISD teacher drowns while fishing in Christmas Bay
There are 1 comment on the Chron story from Monday Dec 12, titled Angleton ISD teacher drowns while fishing in Christmas Bay. In it, Chron reports that:
The 30-year-old teacher never came home after he headed out for a late morning solo wade fishing trip on Sunday. Search crews began combing the bay around dark and ultimately found him because of a floating fishing stringer tied to his wading belt, said Lt.
#1 Monday Dec 12
the world doesnt need to know about this.
